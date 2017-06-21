USO Transition Office opens at Fort Sill

Fort Sill had a grand opening Tuesday for the new United Service Organizations (USO) Transition Office inside the Soldier for Life Training Complex, Building 2502 on Sheridan Road

Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Samuel Curtis joined Jennifer Kirby, director of USO Oklahoma, and David Rollins, site manager, in cutting the ribbon to the new facility. The space that was formerly Kerbo's Frame Shop has been refurbished to create the USO Transition Office.

Three years ago, USO President J.D. Crouch saw a passion in himself to help service members in their transition from military to civilian life, Kirby said. He started an initiative within USO to provide transition services to them.

"It ties into our mission, which is a mission of connectivity. The USO's mission is to strengthen America's military by keeping them connected to family, home and country from the time they enter the service until the time they leave.

"And so you'll find in our transition services that they actually connect our clients with resources that they need to come up with a plan so that they can exit the Army, the Marines, the Air Force, the Coast Guard (or the) Navy in a successful manner," Kirby said.

The office also serves military spouses, Rollins noted.

USO signed a contract about a year ago to include both a USO Center and a USO Transition Office on Fort Sill. Kirby said her organization is grateful to the Fort Sill Garrison for allowing USO to be part of the Soldier for Life building. Fort Sill is one of the first 11 sites chosen for USO Transition Offices. Rollins said they were stood up simultaneously and USO has decided to add nine more this year for a total of 20.

Rollins and Missi Singer, USO transition coordinator, have helped 209 service members since operations began here in November. Singer said a big chunk of these are still in transition.

"This is an exciting day for all of us," Rollins told USO Transition partners in the audience. He described how he and Singer talk to service members one on one to develop their transition plans. Each plan is tailored to what clients consider home, their family, how many children they have and their ages, their goals and ambitions.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rollins can be reached at 571-309-6287 or drollinsuso.org. Singer may be reached at 703-310-8524 or msingeruso.org.

The USO Transition Office has eight different focus areas. Singer said the biggest are employment, education, VA benefits and finance. The other four are health and wellness, housing, family support and legal.