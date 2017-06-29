Upper Iowa U honors local area residents

Thirteen local residents were recently named the spring 2017 Dean's List at Upper Iowa University at Fayette, Iowa.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Local residents named to the list, by hometown, are: Cache: Jason Augusta; Fort Sill: Douglas Bush, Yanelis Funez, Anthony King, Elizabeth Kuykendoll and Stephen Lee; Fletcher: Tarese Holden; Lawton: Titus Cara, Damien Collier, Margaret Fontaine, Holland Galbreath, Taylor Hatten and Austin Wolfe.