Upgrades to be made to airport holding area

A $10.5 million upgrade planned for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will mean a more comfortable holding area for passengers waiting to board their flights and an easier time for passengers reclaiming their luggage.

Conceptual designs outlined for the airport terminal by Corgan architects and Garver Engineering design engineers are heading into the final design phase, and Jeremy Weiland, project engineer for Garver (the airport's design engineers) said those designs are slated to be completed by January 2019. Approval of design plans means the airport can move into actual construction as soon as officials secure funding.