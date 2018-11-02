Unattended death under investigation

Lawton police officers are investigating the death of a woman they found unresponsive Saturday in the 7300 block of Northwest Andrews Avenue.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer, reported that officers responded to an emergency medical call around 12:30 a.m., and an unresponsive woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division were called on scene to investigate the incident. Details about the cause of the woman's death or the need for investigation were not included. More information will be released once it is made available.