Two Lawton ensembles to perform

Two local musical ensembles will share the stage Sunday at Cameron University.

The Cameron University Lawton Community Band and the Cameron University Lawton Civic Chorale will be joining for a combined concert.

The Civic Chorale, conducted by Doris Lambert, will be performing Randall Thompson's song cycle "Frostiana."

"It's called 'Frostiana' because it's the poems of Robert Frost; there are seven different songs designed to be performed together," Lambert said.

According to Lambert, Thompson wrote the song cycle after receiving a commission to compose a special piece in commemoration of the bicentennial celebration of Amherst, Mass.

"This cycle is interesting because it begins with all the singers singing together," Lambert said. "Then he has a piece that's just for the men, and then one just for women, and then all of them singing together again."

While Lambert said the Frost poems that were used in the cycle were not necessarily related, she believes they emphasize a certain connection to creation.

"Robert Frost talks about, essentially, trying to stretch ourselves beyond what we think we can do," Lambert said.

"The Road Not Taken," "The Pasture," "Come In," "The Telephone," "A Girl's Garden," "Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening" and "Choose Something Like a Star" are the seven Frost poems used in the "Frostiana."

"I have always, as a conductor, wanted to conduct this set of pieces," Lambert said.

The pieces can be very challenging, Lambert said. But she believes she has the right combination of singers to tackle the songs.

"I am very blessed this spring; I've got 48 singers and they're just wonderful. It's really been fun for us all to take this journey together," Lambert said.