Two hurt in accident at rural intersection

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday at a rural Comanche County intersection.

The accident occurred at 10:19 p.m. at Southeast Flower Mound Road and Baseline Road about 5 miles south of Lawton.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by Destiny R. Barnett, 24, of Duncan, was westbound on Baseline Road at a high rate of speed. Her vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway to the right before striking a ditch and rolling an undetermined number of times.

Two passengers were injured. Patrick J. Mihecoby, 28, of Apache, suffered arm injuries but declined treatment. Paije K. Hicks, 22, of Duncan, was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

Unsafe speed was ruled as the cause of the accident. Barnett and Mihecoby were wearing seat belts but Hicks was not.