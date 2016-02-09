Two charged with molestation

Two Lawton men have been charged in the reported sexual molestation of a 10-year-old girl.

Kevin L. Crisel, 40, was charged with child endangerment permitting abuse. His bond was set at $100,000. Anthony D. Crisel Jr., 20, was charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. His bond was set at $200,000.

According to a court affidavit, Detective David Schucker of the Lawton Police Department met with the girl and her mother on May 2, 2014. During a forensic interview by Schucker, the girl reported that when at the home of Anthony D. Crisel Jr. she was left alone with him and he touched her sexually.

She said incidents occurred between July 2013 and March 2014 and that it happened more than 20 times.