Turtle exhibit off to fast start in Medicine Park

It's a town with cold-blooded residents that crawl on four legs, eat carrots and potatoes and pop out of shells to greet one another.

It's Turtle Town, home to turtles native to Oklahoma, including the red-eared sliders, river cooters, alligator snappers and common snappers and one non-turtle resident, an American alligator named Missy.

On Saturday afternoon, about 25 children and adults from Lawton-Fort Sill and Medicine Park gathered in Turtle Town for a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the grand opening of the town, the newest exhibit at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center. The center itself opened its doors for the first time in June 2017.

The Sadler family, who owned a local book and office supply store for 66 years, donated the funds that made Turtle Town possible. Members of the Sadler family, including Jeffrey Sadler, son of the late Gale Sadler, and his wife, Aileen, along with their children, Marshall and Abigail, cut the ribbon, deeming Turtle Town the first outdoor exhibit at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

The Sadler family's decision to support Turtle Town is two-fold: they desired to help the community, and Marshall Sadler really likes turtles.

Fourteen-year-old Marshall Sadler, who is homeschooled, said when he was younger, he had a red-eared slider, which remains his favorite species. His sister, 12-year-old Abigail Sadler, prefers large turtles such as the eastern river cooter.

Their father, Jeffrey Sadler, said Turtle Town is a great addition to the community, for it will provide education for local students.

Colleen Edwards, the center's volunteer and education program manager, said when children and adults visit Turtle Town, they will learn about the reptiles that live in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and swim in Lake Lawtonka.

"People are able to come see the different types of turtles that are common and native to Oklahoma. It brings a new understanding and appreciation to what we have here," Edwards said. " ... It's one thing to sit in a classroom and learn about something, but when you come out and really get to have that experiential part of it, it brings meaning and layers to the classroom."

When Lawtonians stop by Turtle Town, they have the chance to feed the turtles by purchasing a "fishing pole" for one dollar. The "fishing pole" is made of bamboo with a clothespin tied to its end, and turtle-feeders clamp the clothes pin to either carrots or sweet potatoes.

Six-year-old Kayleigh Cennard, a Cache Elementary School student, went to the aquarium and natural sciences center for the first time with her mother, Bonnie Cennard. Kayleigh Cennard watched the turtles as they ate and she decided the biggest turtle out of the pool of 15 turtles was the "dad" of the other turtles.