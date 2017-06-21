Tuition costs to rise at Cameron

A $1.074 million reduction in funding allocations from the state for fiscal year 2018 brings Cameron University back to 1997 funding levels and requires a raise in tuition charges, a decrease in spending and a need for help from grants and gifts to help cover the shortfall.

"We have had a $7 million reduction in three years. ... I didn't adjust the dollars for inflation, if I did, I would probably have to go back even further," said President John McArthur.

On Tuesday, the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents met in Oklahoma City to approve the three institutions' budgets for fiscal year 2018.

The Regents approved Cameron's $45,982,568 operating budget with more than $34 million earmarked for student instruction, academic support, student scholarships and tuition waivers and student services within the upcoming year.

Last year's 16 percent state allocation cut of $3.35 million from the previous year resulted in an "enormous amount of structural changes" at Cameron, including loss of 66 personnel positions and streamlining the university's schools from four to two. More such changes would not work well, McArthur said.

"I pushed the fabric of campus as much as I could push it. It would be hard for our campus community students, staff and faculty to adjust to that level of change two years in a a row," he said.

So, covering the current $1,074,493 decrease in "state support has resulted in a greater reliance on revenue form student tuition and fees," he said.

Cameron will use a combination of a decrease in spending, raising student tuition, and funding from gifts and grants to cover the funding cut during the upcoming school year.

The university will decrease spending by $506,215 by the elimination of three staff positions vacant by natural attrition; reducing operational costs such as travel and some supplies; "we've reduced the number of sections of classes offered;" and efficiencies, he said. "We're tightening our belt for that half a million dollars."

Despite the reductions, a concerted effort is in place to preserve funding focused on improving student persistence and degree completion.

Students will cover 30 percent or $300,000 of the total cut with an increase to tuition, while 20 percent or $200,000 of the cut will be funded through gifts and grants, McArthur said.

The cost of a credit hour for a resident undergraduate student will increase by $7, for resident graduate students by $9 and by nonresidents undergraduate and graduate students by $10 and $14 respectively. The $57 that is added to each credit hour to cover mandatory fees will not increase.

"A third of our budget comes from Oklahoma taxpayers, so Oklahomans should pay less," McArthur said.

For a undergraduate student taking 12 credit hours, that increases his or her tuition payments by $84 this fall, from a total of $6,084 to $6,204.

"We're very low, we cost 16 percent less than schools around us. But that doesn't mean it is very, very low for our students," he said. "We have a very high percentage of our students who are primary caregivers. Whether that is taking care of a child, taking care of a parent or someone else. That level of responsibility brings financial responsibility. So that $84 increase, that is a significant."

Meeting strategic plan and bolstering attainment

Cameron is entering the fifth year of pursuing the goals set forth in "Plan 2018: Values Driven, Action Oriented" strategic plan. A big part of that plan advances the schools core values including access, affordability, accountability, attainment and engagement hallmarks of Cameron.

Initiatives in every core value area are planned including those that focus on affordability and attainment, helping students. One initiative includes increasing student scholarships and tuition waivers by more than $180,000.

"Twelve percent of our budget $5.6 million is scholarships and waivers," he said. "That is just the university budget, then we have a wonderful foundation (Cameron University Foundation). They provide a very large number of university scholarships."

Another program such as concurrent enrollment allowing academically eligible juniors and seniors and those in the National Guard to attend Cameron classes tuition free the students pay only for the fees and books will still be in place. The eligibility to qualify for concurrent enrollment is changing. "Even a broader spectrum of students will be able to get a head start on college," McArthur said. Thanks to state regents, this fall juniors who receive a 20 on the ACT, the same score as for seniors, will be able to attend Cameron concurrently if they want to. Up until this school year, juniors had to have a 27 on their ACT to qualify, while seniors needed a 20.

Attainment or assisting each student to meet his or her goals, is the core value that was affected by all the changes last year including reduced hours in Cameron labs that used to be available after normal class hours, McArthur said. Some students haven't taken all the classes they need to finish a year of study. "College is challenging, it is best done straight through, but when you try to nibble at it, there are so many things that can get in the way."