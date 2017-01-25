True story: Teens turning pages at Mac Middle

Book clubs are not for older adults only; just ask seven of the students at MacArthur Middle School.

The sixth- through eighth-graders meet each Monday in the school library from 3:20 to 3:45 p.m. to discuss their opinions about a book they are reading.

In the process, they gain so much more than being introduced to a previously unread book, said Anita Kennedy, MacArthur Middle School librarian and book club sponsor.

"The main purpose for the club is so students become life-long readers learn to love reading," Kennedy said. Getting together each week to discuss a book does more than build a love of reading. "This helps build relationships. ... They get comfortable enough to learn how to talk in a group," listen to other opinions and voice their own opinions.

Five of the seven students in the club were at the library Monday afternoon. They all said they don't always have the same opinion as the other students, but they really liked the idea that they could voice their opinions.

"When someone has a different opinion, I realize they have a different way of looking at it," said Solei Niusulu, who said she reads two to three books a week.

The weekly discussions about the book being read can lead to a talk about honesty and conflicts in getting things done, Kennedy said. "Sometimes the student or I don't get a book read. ... I am honest with them and tell them that sometimes life happens. I use it as a teaching tool to be honest."

"I just tell them that I didn't finish the reading," said Noah Hammond. When someone can't get the reading done, then the others don't reveal what they learned about the story so far.

Some of the books on the reading list are ones that Kennedy, seventh-grade teacher Jessica Parker or other teachers who help support the group recommend, while some are recommendations from the students themselves. Niusulu is always recommending books, Kennedy and Parker said.

Last year, Kennedy said she wrote a grant request for books for the club and received $871.45 from the Lawton Public School Foundation. The money has been used to buy sets of books for the club.

The current book is "The Devil's Arithmetic" by Jane Yolen. It is a fictional story about a young girl from this era who is whisked back to the Holocaust via a form of time travel. Published in 1988, the book was the winner of National Jewish Book Award for Children's Literature and nominated for a Nebula Award for Best Novella.

"I told the kids I hated the first 20 pages and you have to hang in there to get to the interesting part," she said. "I'm not worried they already read the book since it was published so long ago."