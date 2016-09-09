Trucker accused of dumping body of prostitute found in Caddo County

A 40-year-old Glendale, Ariz., man awaits extradition to Caddo County after he was arrested for dumping a dead prostitute along the side of Interstate 40 in December 2014.

The arrest warrant, issued in Caddo County District Court, charges Juan Manuel Gonzalez with a felony count of unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Gonzalez was taken into custody Sept. 2 in Maricopa County, Ariz., said Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified human remains found in April 2015 in a treeline beside Interstate 40 near Hinton as those of Veneranda Flores of New Mexico.

Hydration of her skin to obtain fingerprints was done, but the search for a match proved unsuccessful. However, DNA samples extracted during autopsy were uploaded into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), where her sample matched one from her family.

The 24-year-old Flores had been reported missing on Dec. 21, 2014, from New Mexico. According to the probable cause affidavit, her body was so badly decomposed that she was initially identified as being between 15 and 30 years old. Hicks said no cause of death was determined.

"Which is why we filed the unlawful disposal of a human body (charge)," Hicks said.

Attempts to identify the woman included a highly-publicized artist reconstruction sculpture made by OSBI forensic artist Harvey Pratt.