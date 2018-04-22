Tribe makes change in way it makes nominations

The 51st edition of the Comanche Nation's annual general council meeting saw change in its nomination process for officers and the approval of four ballot proposals for voting during the May 19 general election.

In a change from prior years, tribal members wishing to be on the ballot for the chairman, vice chairman and tribal administrator posts picked up packets to run for office. Packets must be returned to the Election Office by 5 p.m. Monday. The official list of candidates will be released following the candidate screening process, according to the tribe's information office.

Unofficial candidates are:

• Chair Valentine Alfaro Jr., Michael F. Burgess, Susan Cothren, Billy Komahcheet, William Nelson Sr., William B. Owens, Blu Saupa Pahdocony, June E. Sovo and Charles Wells.

• Vice chair Darrell Kosechequetah, Rhonda Montgomery, Guy Narcomey, and LaNora J. Parker.

• Tribal administrator Jimmy Arterberry, Jerry Parker, Donnie Ramos, Brian Stillwell, and John Wahnee.

The Comanche Business Committee had prior submissions from potential tribal legal counsel and whittled the nominations down to four firms. Each had representatives speak to the council. They will be listed on the general election ballot: current counsel, Richard J. Grellner, Jacobson Law Group from the Twin Cities in Minnesota, Joyce & Grady from Tulsa, and Rosette LLP from Tulsa.

Tribal member Forest Tahdooahnippah of Dorsey & Whitney, Denver, Colo., spoke before the council and asked to be included on the ballot after lowering the hourly rate. It was unclear if his firm would be added to the ballot, although it was referenced throughout the meeting.

Grellner addressed the council to speak about the status of cases he's been working on, including the Comanche Nation vs. Zinke regarding the Choctaw Tribe's development of a gaming facility east of the Comanche's Red River Casino in Devol. Grellner said the impact of the Choctaw development would "decimate" the Comanche per cap distribution by taking 25 percent of the gaming revenue seen by the Red River facilities.

Chairman William Nelson spoke of the proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget of $59,286,175. He said he believes the current CBC have been "outstanding stewards" of the tribe's money, as evidenced by the successful forensic audit of tribe finances. With 42 total contracts with the federal government, he said good things are on the horizon and he promised that "from here on, we're all gonna get a bigger per cap."