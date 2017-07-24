Trial in shooting of corrections employee set

A 31-year-old Tulsa man charged with the September 2016 shooting of an employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility is scheduled to stand trial this fall after formal arraignment Monday in Comanche County District Court.

Michael E. Ishman is charged with shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction in connection with a Sept. 28, 2016, incident during which the employee of the correctional facility was shot multiple times in west Lawton while en route to her work at the prison. The victim told Lawton police that a man dressed in black clothing approached her while she was in her vehicle near her home. She said the suspect walked up to the driver's side of the vehicle and began shooting at her.

Also charged in connection with that shooting case is Jana M. Givens, 33, with being an accessory after the fact, shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to shooting with intent to kill. Givens identified Ishman as the man who shot the correctional officer, according to a court affidavit, and she said another man "gave the order to kill" that officer.

In addition to that incident, Ishman is also in an unrelated case with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction in connection with an incident that occurred Sept. 7, 2016.