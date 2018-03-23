Trial scheduled for teen accused of murder

An 18-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to shooting two people in north Lawton and will face trial in May.

Tawann D. Richardson, also known as Pooh Butt, appeared before Comanche County District Judge Scott Meaders and entered not guilty pleas on two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Lawton police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. July 19 at a house in the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue. They found two injured men, Tony Campbell and Jerry Bohay, who testified during a preliminary hearing in December before Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.

Campbell and Bohay testified that they could not see who shot them, but Campbell said he noticed Richardson had a gun.