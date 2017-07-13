Trial ordered in case connected to prison smuggling, officer's shooting

A 29-year old man was bound over for trial Wednesday on charges related to his alleged role in a conspiracy that started behind bars and resulted in smuggling contraband into prison and the shooting of a local correctional officer.

William Andrew Givens had his preliminary hearing in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into a penal institution, records indicate.

Givens joins his wife, Jana Givens, 34, in being charged in the case. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting of a corrections officer in Lawton. Jana Givens allegedly provided investigators with information about the incident and her husband's alleged role in it.

According to an affidavit filed Wednesday, the correctional officer told police that a man dressed in black clothing approached her while she was in her car in the street near her home in Lawton, walked up to the driver's side of the car and began shooting. Police found a black hoodie matching the description of the clothing the shooter was wearing, according to the affidavit. Inside the clothing was a gun that had been reported stolen in a burglary in Tulsa. A swab was taken from the hoodie and a "potential DNA match" was made with Michael Ishman's DNA in the offenders database.

Later, Jana Givens identified Ishman as the man who shot the officer, according to the affidavit. She said her husband "gave the order to kill" the officer to Ishman. She also told investigators that, after the shooting, she overheard William Givens, from his prison cell, and Ishman speak on a contraband cell phone and that her husband advised them on how to destroy potential evidence before she drove Ishman to Dallas, Texas, to fly back to Tulsa.

During her interview, Jana Givens told investigators her husband ordered her to bring contraband tobacco, marijuana, methamphetamine and cell phones into Lawton Correctional Facility, according to the affidavit. She said "she was afraid of William Givens and believed he would cause her or her family harm" if she didn't smuggle the contraband or assist in the shooting. The execution of a Feb. 10 search warrant on her house revealed "a large quantity of tobacco (and) multiple empty cellular phone boxes." Packaging material used in smuggling also was recovered, including electrical tape, plastic wrap, string, vacuum seal bags and a sealer.

Investigators searched William Givens' cell and recovered "several cellular phones."

Jana Givens was released from the Comanche County Detention Center on $100,000 bond on Dec. 7, according to court records. New counts were filed Dec. 9 that also charged her with shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to shoot with intent to kill.

Ishman, 31, is in Comanche County jail in lieu of $10 million bond after he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction. He is being represented by an Oklahoma Indigent Defense System lawyer. He was charged in early January with the Oct. 30 murder of Eric Dewayne Buckner, 25, as well as the September shooting of the correctional officer.