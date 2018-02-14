Trial delayed for man accused in prison worker's shooting

The trial for a 32-year-old Tulsa man accused of shooting a correctional officer has been reset for the May-June jury docket.

The trial for Michael Ishman was scheduled to begin today in the courtroom of Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn, but Ishman requested a different attorney, appointed by the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System (IDS), to represent him.

As outlined in Title 22 of the Oklahoma Statutes, the function of IDS is to provide state-funded attorneys to defendants who cannot afford their own attorneys.

Ishman made a motion claiming ineffective counsel on Feb. 9. In the letter filed in court, he said he prays "that the court take my grievance into consideration and grant me another attorney that (who) will be effective and represent me zealously."

Ishman is charged with shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction. He allegedly pulled the trigger on Rachel DeWalt, a correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility, on Sept. 28, 2016, in west Lawton.

Ishman's alleged co-conspirator, Jana Givens, 35, of Lawton, is included on a list of people subpoenaed for Ishman's trial. She is charged with shooting with intent to kill (jointly being liable as a co-conspirator) and conspiracy to commit a shooting with intent to kill. She remains in jail on a $1 million bond and returns to court for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Her husband, William Givens, 30, of Lawton, is also accused of conspiring with his wife and Ishman to shoot the correctional officer. He is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into a penal institution.

His bond was also set at $1 million. He pleaded innocent to the charges in August 2018, and his trial is scheduled for the May-June jury docket.

Other trials canceled or rescheduled