Training may help Alzheimer's caregivers

An Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver Training workshop is scheduled 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2 at the Southwest Center of Healthy Aging, 3811 W Gore, Suite 1. Class is provided through the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative.

Fee for the course is $25. Seating is limited and registration is required. To register call 699-3976 or 844- 692-6188.

This workshop provides an overview of information on dementia and care giving for anyone providing assistance for an adult with dementia. Instructors will explain the types of dementia as well as communication techniques and ways to continue independence and self-esteem for the person with dementia.