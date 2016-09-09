Traffic stops nets drugs, 4 suspects

You are here

Fri, 09/09/2016 - 3:42am Mark Potter

Four people were arrested on drug-related complaints following a traffic stop Wednesday in central Lawton.

According to the police report, Officers Daniel Hallagin and Darrel Burton saw a vehicle with an expired license plate traveling north on South 11th Street at 12:42 p.m. The officers attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle turned eastbound on Southwest D Avenue and slowed down as if it were coming to a stop, but kept on driving and turned south on Southwest 10th Street and finally stopped at Southwest 10th and E Avenue.

The vehicle was occupied by four men. Hallagin called for backup because the vehicle had taken so long to come to a complete stop, and Officer Brittany Schulte and Sgt. Christopher Adamson (with a police dog) responded.

Adamson's dog had a positive response for drugs, so officers searched the vehicle and the occupants.

Officers said they found what appeared to be methamphetamine in the passenger side door and a plastic bag with what appeared to be meth in a bag on the driver's side floorboard and a bottle of pills, later identified as Tramadol, with the name on the pill bottle scratched off.

