Traffic stop yields two ounces of meth

A Lawton police dog discovered over 2 ounces of methamphetamine in a woman's purse after a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.

Lawton Police Officer Troy Durham reported that detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations unit noticed a car driving west on Arlington Avenue with an illegal window tint.

The detectives asked K-9 Officer Brittany Schulte to stop the vehicle for the violation, Durham reported.

Schulte pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a man, and the passenger, a woman. Schulte told a detective that she received a positive alert on the vehicle. from the dog. No contraband was found on the man or woman, but the detective found numerous items in the woman's purse, Durham reported.

The items included a plastic container containing 2 grams of meth and a clear plastic bag with 59 grams of meth, as well as a "small amount of marijuana," two hydrocodone acetaminophen pills and a syringe with five units inside that were believed to be meth, Durham reported.