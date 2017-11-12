Toys for Kids stocks shelves with $30K of Christmas joy

The guy in the red suit gets to drive the reindeer-powered sleigh, but Santa would be grounded without his elves and they aren't all at the North Pole.

That was proved Monday when Fort Sill's Toys for Kids program threw open its doors for parents and kids to select Christmas presents in the Fort Sill Conference Center.

Two rooms were packed with shelves of toys and stuffed animals, and the selection spilled over into the lobby.

Brenda Spencer-Ragland, the post's director of family and morale, welfare and recreation, said the event was made possible by about $30,000 in donations from businesses, organizations and individuals, as well as by Santa's helpers in BDUs from the 428th Field Artillery Brigade who stocked the shelves, checked the paperwork and even wrapped the presents.

The modern version of Toys for Kids began in 2010 and succeeded an older program in which soldiers repaired and repainted bikes and collected toys for military families.

Because of the pace of deployments, she said, there was a gap in meeting the needs of those families. So FMWR solicited sponsors and donors to establish a new program. Spencer-Ragland said the organizers set an ambitious goal of raising $25,000, and they met it.