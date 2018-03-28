In an unusual twist, the Sodexo Future Chef 2018 contest for Lawton Public Schools has named two rather than just one top prize winner for the Best Overall Recipe.

Julissa Rocha, a fifth-grader at Pioneer Park Elementary, was awarded the top prize Best Overall Recipe for her Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap & Tofu Caprese Skewers recipe after the contest at Lawton High was finished and everyone went home on March 15.

Rocha joins Michael McGill III, a fourth-grader from Hugh Bish Elementary, who was named as the top prize winner for the Best Overall Recipe during the annual cooking contest for his Chicken Fried Rice recipe, said Steve Dyer, Sodexo's general manager for child nutrition. Both recipes will be sent to the regional competition for judging, the next step in top prize winner's journey, which could take the recipe to a national competition.

The tally listing the results of the judges' ballots was confusing, Dyer said. During the contest, Rocha won fifth place and a large basket of cooking utensils and other gifts for having the most original recipe.

So in another twist, she won both fifth place and first place. Each year, 10 students compete and of the now five prizes first place, Best Overall Recipe; second place, Healthiest Recipe; third place, Best Table Decor; fourth place, Plate Presentation; and, fifth place, Originality each child normally wins only one prize, the highest place prize he or she qualifies for.