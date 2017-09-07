Tomatoes were king on Saturday

Everyone at the Comanche County Fairgrounds was seeing red Saturday.

No, no one was mad, but a lot of people were in attendance for the sixth annual Tomato Festival hosted by the Southwest Growers Association.

There were plenty of vendors selling their fresh produce, meat, jewelry, and beef jerky, as well as flower and herb plants.

But the main attraction was the tomato. There was a salsa contest divided into two groups, adults and children. There was also a tomato contest for Best in Show, Best-Tasting and the Ugliest Tomato.

There were plenty of activities outside the Prairie Building, too, including a tomato race for kids.

Lots and lots of watermelons and cantaloupe were there and a food truck was available for hungry people walking around the market. There was also the Cowboy Opry from Comanche with members Gaylon Blankenship, Missy Faye, and Allen Wooten playing old country songs for the crowd.

There was face painting for the children, and one young lady encouraged others to join her in Hula-Hooping.