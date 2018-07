It's as early as February when Lawtonians want to know if the tomatoes are ripe, red and ready to eat, Dr. Ed Legako said.

Legako, the Southwest Oklahoma Growers Association board president, along with hundreds of people from Lawton and surrounding towns, gathered at Comanche County Fairgrounds to celebrate homegrown tomatoes during the 7th annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival on Saturday morning.