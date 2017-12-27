'Tis the season for returns

'Twas the day after Christmas, when all through the town, not all residents were sleeping but shopping instead.

Tuesday's freezing temperatures kept some families indoors, watching movies, eating leftovers and playing with new toys from Santa.

But others turned off the snooze button, slipped on their coats and braved the cold as they drove to Lawton on a mission: to return unwanted gifts, to exchange almost-perfect gifts or to buy themselves brand new gifts with their Christmas cash.

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works in Central Mall, 200 SW C, attracted shoppers to their semi-annual sales, while independent stores such as Edward's Men's Wear, 405 SW C, invited customers to check out the 25 percent discounts on The North Face and Patagonia winter wear.

Edward Hamara, owner of Edward's Men's Wear, said people exchanged shoes and clothes for different sizes or styles or for different items altogether.

"Not everybody gets that perfect gift," Hamara said. "That's why we still have goods after Christmas."

Consumers who were entirely unhappy with their presents returned them, rather than exchanged them. Oporto, a technology software company, reported that "Americans return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts over the holiday season," according to an ABC News article.

Lawtonian Michael Baxter was content with his present, a pair of Dockers slippers with memory foam, from his sister.

But when he tried them on, he discovered they were too small.

The siblings agreed to not buy each other Christmas gifts this year, Baxter said but his sister did anyway, and she couldn't ask for his shoe size because of their agreement.

"She surprised me. She knew I needed a pair. She saw the scroungy ones I wore around the house," he said.

On Tuesday, he took his gift reciept, along with his brother-in-law, Ronald Gatliff, with him to JCPenney to exchange the slippers for a different size.

As for consumers whose gift exchange of choice was not available in the store, a JCPenney cashier ordered the merchandise online for them at no additional charge, according to Patrice Jones, a JCPenney employee.

Linda Woody, a Snyder resident, exchanged some clothes at Maurices, then looked for the best deals at Bath & Body Works. After checking out, Woody sat outside Bath & Body Works on a wooden bench, waiting on her friend, Sharon Mc-Kee, to finish up.

Beside Woody were two large Bath & Body Works bags containing Christmas decor.

Woody said she bought items that some customers didn't even know were for sale: green wreaths, sparkly trees and other seasonal items that adorned the in-store displays at Bath & Body Works during the holidays.

Instead of storing the decorations like most people do, the company sells its decorations and brings out different ones the following year.

Woody received a 75 percent discount on a total of five items, saving her $100.13.

A trio of shoppers, the Hastie family, took a break from shopping Tuesday to eat lunch at Chick-fil-A in Central Mall. Lawtonian Barbara Hastie sat at a table with her daughter-in-law, Pattie Hastie, and her granddaughter, 9-year-old Barlee Hastie, a fourth grader at Flower Mound Elementary School.