Tips may put brakes on DUI this July 4

For many Americans, celebrating the Fourth of July holiday often includes fireworks, parades, and backyard picnics. Unfortunately, there are also increased negative consequences from underage drinking and alcohol impaired driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that in 2015 alone there were 10,265 deaths from alcohol-impaired crashes. From 2013-2015, there were 440 reported alcohol-related car crashes in Comanche County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. Of those county crashes reported, 81 involved drivers age 21 and younger with an alcohol-related condition.

As the July 4th holiday approaches, there is an increased emphasis on get-togethers and parties that may include alcoholic beverages. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network says residents have a responsibility to keep the community safe by taking the following steps to prevent drunk driving:

nIf you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party. Designate a sober driver ahead of time.

nIf you become intoxicated, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, use public transportation, etc.

nIf someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take the keys, take the person home or help arrange a sober ride.

nIf you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

nRegarding individuals under the age of 21, don't provide alcohol or a location for underage drinking to occur.