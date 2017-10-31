Tips given for safe trick-or-treating

Lawton police are urging adults and children to take steps to have a safe Halloween during tonight's trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said adults who are unable to trick-or-treat alongside their children should know where their children are roaming. "If they're of age and you trust them to go alone, make sure they have a route planned out and you know where they're going to be," Jenkins said. "If they have cellphones they carry with them, make sure they keep them on."

Jenkins also recommends children trick-or-treat in groups not solo and communicate as they navigate across roads and down sidewalks.

"Make sure all the candy that they've gotten is still wrapped and still hasn't been tampered with," Jenkins said.

Children should also be visible to drivers and other trick-or-treaters; if their costumes are not light colored, they should wear a vest or another type of reflective outerwear, Jenkins recommended.

Children should only knock on doors of homes with lighted porches because those are people who are most likely participating in Halloween festivities and never, under any circumstance, should a child go inside a stranger's home, Jenkins said.