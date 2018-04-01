Tickets available for banquet
Tickets for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration banquet at Cameron University will be on sale through Monday.
The university and Cameron Campus Ministry's celebration banquet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Aggie Rec Center will present keynote speaker Kent J. Smith Jr., president of Langston University, speaking about "The Power of Education Igniting Passion for a Greater Tomorrow."
Tickets for the banquet $40 for adults and $18 for students are available for purchase no later than Monday at: The Cameron Campus Ministry office, 4121 W. Gore, (580)-699-2004; Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington, (580) 355-7818; and, Lawton NAACP, 1512 SW Washington Ave., (580) 354-0355.
The annual MLK Jr. Humanitarian Award will be presented during the banquet to a person from the Lawton Fort Sill community who actively exemplifies the teachings, life and philosophy of Dr. King.