Three in custody in connection with early morning robbery on Lawton street

Three suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred Monday in west Lawton.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest 27th Street and Gore Boulevard around 2 a.m. and were told the suspect vehicle was a truck operated by three individuals.

Jenkins said officers later made contact with a rental truck occupied by three people in the area of Northwest 61st Street and Oak Avenue. He said the victim was able to identify the suspects.

Two adult suspects were arrested on robbery complaints and taken to City Jail. Another individual was taken to the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.

Scam warning issued by police

Lawton police also issued a scam alert. Jenkins said someone is sending faxes to businesses threatening that the "whole block" would be blown up if $25,000 was not sent to an address in Chicago by Wednesday.