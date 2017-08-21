Thousands gather to watch at Cameron

Thousands of small crescent shadows filled Cameron University's tree-lined sidewalks at 1 p.m. Monday as crowd members took turns peering through a telescope, at a reflection in a pinhole box or eyes shielded directly at the sun at the height of the solar eclipse.

Educators, students and visitors, including children, patiently waited their turn to view the eclipse upside-down through the telescope set up on the grass west of the Science Complex that had been set up by Mark Polson, Cameron chemistry, physics and engineering instructor. Some people came prepared with their own eclipse glasses while others took turns looking through the glasses Polson handed out.

The telescope was set up to introduce students to science and astronomy, said Polson, who has seen a partial solar eclipse and many lunar eclipses before. "We're at about 80 percent here."

Even though the viewer doesn't look directly at the sun using the telescope, precautions have to be taken.

"We have a solar filter on the end which blocks out 99 percent of the light from the sun. Otherwise it would burn a hole in the back of your eye," Polson said.

Jeremy Franklin and his 11-year-old son Kemper were viewing the eclipse using a pinhole projector made from a cardboard box. On the outside of the box the Franklins had printed information about the sun and the planets. One panel featured a picture of "Stewie" from the cartoon "Family Guy."