Those who save lives may forget to save their own lives

Those who are the first to render aid in a life or death moment are often unable to find it for themselves and an extreme downward spiral can lead to suicide.

When you're the one saving lives, often you can forget to save yourself, said Jennifer Cramer, a counselor for the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA).

"You guys are wired a little different," she said. "Like, who else is going to run into a burning building?"

Cramer metaphorically did that when addressed dozens of Oklahoma fire chiefs Thursday for a seminar called "Saving Those Who Save Others" during the The Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association's 96th Annual Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center. She signaled a growing emergency situation among emergency responders.

Following introduction by Lawton Fire Chief and 2017-18 President of the Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association Dewayne Burk, Cramer filled the Great Plains Ballroom with a presentation mixed equally with heartache and humor. The wife of an Ohio firefighter as well as a licensed counselor, she offered insights in a way that hit home. The FBHA is designed to do that.

"This is a very real subject," she said. "We don't do it for the money. If I can save one life by doing what I do, I love it."

Borne from the post-Hurricane Katrina period, the non-profit FBHA is the only known organization that tracks and validates cases of firefighter and EMS suicides across the nation, Cramer said. The organization helps families who are left behind while also working to stave off future entries to the suicide statistics. She said that since last week, there have been two Oklahoma firefighters who have been added to the roll of 22 firefighters who've committed suicide this year.

Local politeness almost stymied an opening exercise when Cramer asked the audience to make stereotypical assumptions about her. Lightly fazed from comments that she's a "soccer mom" or "helicopter mom," she teased the audience "Oklahoma, you're too nice." She then confronted the stereotypical stoic hero's role of the firefighter. She reminded the audience that they are supported by ranks of men and women who seek to serve their fellow man and community. But, at the end of the day, they are human.

"You guys can ask for help and it's okay," she said. "Is suicide preventable? Sometimes, if you catch it."

In her role as a counselor, Cramer said the emotional baggage carried by her clients can become "exhausting." She reminded all to think about how heavy the weight can be for the first responder to take the steps and seek her help. To deal with some of the things responders see day-in, day-out means, firefighters often detach from the situation enough to carry out their jobs. It's a way to compartmentalize some horrific scenarios and allow the firefighters to carry on. Over time, it can suppress and eventually metastasize into a form of post-traumatic stress. That doesn't mean it has to devolve further.

"Just because you have post-traumatic stress does not mean you have a disorder," she said.

A blackened sense of humor tends to come with the territory, Cramer said. As a form of coping mechanism it can serve as a lifesaver or a cover for darker thoughts held within. She said firefighters tend to have a fascination with death or violence that led them into the field "You wouldn't do what you do if there wasn't a fascination." But she reminded the chiefs that above that fascination is the desire to heal and help others. That's what calls them to the profession.

"How do you deal with the pain? You joke about it," she said. "We all have a morbid sense of humor in this room, right? We joke about things as a way of coping."