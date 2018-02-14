Thor wins!

NEW YORK, N.Y. Meers gained national attention Tuesday when a prized Flat-coated Retriever owned by Cindy and John Zelbst was named Best of Breed at the famed Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden.

More than 2,900 dogs competed in the famous show, and just to win a class is something few breeders ever enjoy. For Cindy Zelbst it was a crowning moment for her prized dogs that were raised on their ranch near Meers.

After Thor was named Best of Breed, hundreds of media members, including reporters from Fox Sports, crowded around his grooming area to get an up-close look at the newest Oklahoma star. Thor seemed to take all the attention in stride as he posed for reporters, including former NFL great Shannon Sharpe, while Cindy Zelbst snapped photos to document the proud moment.