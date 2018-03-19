'There's no shame in being a survivor'

The Southern Oklahoma Treatment Services organization presented national speaker and sexual assault victim Angela Rose to address local law enforcement officials, counselors, therapists and other community members during a training session entitled "Understanding Trauma Inside the Mind of a Survivor". The session was held Monday at the Comanche County Health Department.

Those attending received training certifications. Rose also answered questions from the audience at the end of the session. Those attending also had the opportunity to purchase signed copies of her book "Hope, Healing and Happiness: Going Inward To Transform Your Life".

Rose is an expert on sexual assault prevention and survivor empowerment. She started community organizing for policy change at the age of 17 after she was abducted from a shopping mall and sexually assaulted by a repeat sex offender who was on parole for murder at the time. Since that life changing moment, she has traveled extensively educating students, professionals, and military audiences on sexual assault prevention, survivor support, and legislative policy.

"I'm grateful to have spoken here in Lawton," Rose said. "It's wonderful when we can bring in a multidisciplinary audience including law enforcement, counselors and therapists together to help survivors thrive after experiencing trauma."