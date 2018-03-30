'There are no noble wars - only noble warriors'

"Good morning, Vietnam!"

That's how Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 751 President Aaron Boone opened the National Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony here Thursday, with the words made famous by Robin Williams in the movie of the same name.

It's now been 45 years since U.S. service members were on the ground in Vietnam, as noted in Gov. Mary Fallin's proclamation read by Gary Secor, life member of VVA.

Keynote speaker Ken Sue Doerfel picked up on that thread, saying, "This is the day that finally, all of the combat and combat support troops were brought home from Vietnam."

The Lawton attorney said respect of all things military and her admiration for all who have served comes quite naturally to her.

"My father served in World War II and was one of the first junior officers to be assigned to Camp Hale, Colo., when the 10th Mountain Division was formed in 1943.

"My husband, Steve, who is with me today, was drafted in 1962. After going to Germany, (Officer Candidate School) and Korea in 1967, he was a battery commander in Vietnam at Landing Zone Tom.

"I am one of the hundreds of thousands of military wives who received a telegram following a massive mortar attack. My husband had been critically wounded and there was danger to life. The telegram was delivered by taxicab, and there was no one in the cab but the driver.

"And so, in my attempt today to do honor to you and your memories, it is important to not just remember but to never forget 'your' war, the Vietnam War."

The speaker provided a capsule history of the war as she pictured a world before cell phones, computers, Skype or Twitter.

"Those of us at home had to wait for the letters that often took weeks to arrive and then came in bunches, and then that one-time call from the ham radio operator that you were on the line," she recalled.

Doerfel said to the veterans, "You were 18 or 25 or 40 and represented almost 10 percent of your generation. You sloshed through rice paddies. You were at a firebase or landing zone. You were in a gun ship patrolling a waterway. You were on ships at sea. You were in airplanes and helicopters providing armed support or rescuing wounded soldiers or downed airmen. You were in the Philippines or Guam, in Germany or Korea, in Japan or Okinawa or at any one of hundreds of support areas around the world and stateside.

"Over 9 million of you served on active duty. Over 2 million, one fourth of you, served in country. There are still 1,875 Americans unaccounted for and we honor them today with their flag (the POW-MIA flag).

"The first U.S. service member to be captured and imprisoned was in 1964. Navy pilot Everett Alvarez was one of the longest-held POWs in U.S. military history 3,285 days, (or) nine years. 1,350 other Americans spent their time in hell scattered in 13 POW prisons in North Vietnam.

"Two-thirds of you who served were volunteers. You were the best-educated forces our nation had ever had. Seventy-nine percent had a high school education or better.

"The average infantryman in the South Pacific during World War II saw about 40 days of combat in four years. The average infantryman in Vietnam saw about 240 days of combat in one year.

"304,000 of you were wounded out of 2.7 million who served in country. The average time from wounding to hospitalization was less than one hour.