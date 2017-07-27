Ten inmates charged in contraband smuggling scheme

Ten inmates have been charged with scheming to smuggle contraband into jail earlier this month.

According to an affidavit filed Thursday in Comanche County District Court, a lieutenant at the Comanche County Detention Center discovered a cellphone in one of the jail cells on July 6. The cellphone contained inmates' photos and contact numbers, as well as information that revealed the names of inmates who were conspiring to bring contraband into the jail a felony punishable by 10 years in prison or a fine up to $5,000, or both.

Among the ten inmates were Michael E. Ishman, 31, and William E. Givens, 30, both of whom are charged in connection with the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting of Rachel DeWalt, a correctional officer at the Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road.

Givens, unlike the other nine inmates who were formally arraigned Thursday, is also charged with possession of a cellphone by an inmate.