Teens encouraged to join in Junior Citizens Police Academy

The Lawton Police Department will sponsor its Junior Citizens Police Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through June 30 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 SW Jefferson.

The academy will give teens an overview of the police department and open communications between youths and officers. Topics to be explored will include police patrol, canine units, traffic division, narcotics, lakes, crime prevention, TACT team, bike patrol, use of force, dive team, officer safety and crime scene investigation. The academy will include lectures, videos and hands-on training.

"We can tell them that it is a wonderful experience and just a time for them to learn about the department and build that relationship with the officers," said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the police department.

The deadline to apply for next week's academy has passed, but interested teenagers can apply for the next Junior Citizens Police Academy. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17-21 at the Impact Center, 2810 N. Sheridan.