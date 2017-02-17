Teen plans community baby shower

A community baby shower that a local teenager has organized will be held on Monday at the Lawton Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington.

The 6-8 p.m. come-and-go event is a result of Sara Grover, who is an 18-year-old junior at Lawton High School, being a member of American Heritage Girls, which is a national Christ-centered scouting organization.

"This is a separate group from the Girl Scouts," said Michelle Livingston, who is involved in the American Heritage Girls. "Our group, Chapter 8601, is chartered through the Western Hills Church of Christ. We have 35 members and our chapter was chartered in February 2014. The organization was nationally chartered in 1995. The reason the chapter is Chapter 8601 is because that is Lawton's birthday."

Grover's involvement came when she was required to earn a badge called the "Dolly Madison Award," where community involvement was the main focus.