Teen has vision for MMS ‘The Hiding Place’

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Bolin, a soon-to-be Eagle Scout, has a vision for "The Hiding Place" Environmental Wildlife Sanctuary at MacArthur Middle School, where Lawtonians gathered to play corn hole, get their faces painted and stop by vendors during the fourth annual Mac Fest on Saturday.

"I want the sanctuary to be a place where students can come out and experience nature at its fullest," Bolin said.

Four years ago, Erin Berry, who doubles as the eighth-grade counselor and middle school cheer coach, said she started a campaign to raise funds to reconstruct the sanctuary after it was vandalized in 1996.

"It's important to let kids have hands-on experience with nature and Oklahoma wildlife," Berry said.

Berry and the school Builder's Club organized Mac Fest with the help of teacher and student volunteers, including middle school cheerleaders. Each year, Mac Fest generates about $1,000, Berry said thanks to donations from fest-goers and registration fees from vendors.

Another major contributor is Bolin, a MacArthur High School sophomore who will donate 15 birdhouses to the sanctuary as part of a project he must complete before becoming an Eagle Scout.

He said his three older brothers are Eagle Scouts, and they all completed projects for the dog park, so he wanted to choose a different project.

"I remember in eighth grade, we were collecting insects, and we saw birds (in the sanctuary)," he said. "So, I thought, 'Why not birdhouses?'"

Bolin has already submitted two prototypes of his birdhouse designs to the Eagle Scout Board. His said his goal is to attract cardinals, wrens and bluebirds to the birdhouses so that students can watch them inside the sanctuary.

At Mac Fest, a couple of MacArthur Middle School seventh-graders said they are looking forward to the sanctuary's completion. Erice Thompson, 13, a cheerleader and Builder's Club member, and Gracie Cunningham, 12, a cheerleader, served as volunteers.

"We can learn about nature and its workings," Thompson said.

"We're alive because of nature. It's part of the world and a part of who we are," Cunningham said.

Thompson said she's also grateful for the Lawton Fort Sill community's support at the fest.