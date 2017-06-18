Teen drinking is threat to health

Though underage drinking has been trending downward nationally since 1991, it remains a serious threat to health and public safety.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), kids 12 to 20 drink about 11 percent of all alcohol consumed in the United States, and more than 90 percent of it is consumed in binge drinking that makes people vulnerable as potential victims of assault, other crime, accident or injury.

"Illegal alcohol use by underage minors contributes to various crimes, car crashes and even deaths," said Kim Booker, a certified prevention specialist with the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network, which is funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to reduce underage drinking in Comanche and other area counties.

Though organizations like the local prevention network and law enforcement agencies are important, parents, families and others in community groups play even greater roles. The network enlists several partners in the area, including the Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition and Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County, to help educate and keep kids safe.

There's no shortage of statistics to show that there's still work to do. According to the CDC:

• Alcohol is the most commonly used and abused drug among youth in the United States.

• A 2015 survey of high schoolers showed that over the course of the preceding month 33 percent of respondents had consumed some amount of alcohol, 18 percent had been on a drinking binge, 8 percent had driven after drinking, and 20 percent had ridden with a driver who had been drinking.