Teen accused of raping girl

An 18-year-old Lawton man has been charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Keith B. Spivey Jr. was charged with rape in connection with an incident that occurred Monday at a Comanche County residence. His bond was set at $75,000 and a preliminary hearing conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. June 29.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Comanche County Deputy William Perry was dispatched to a Lawton hospital Monday on a rape complaint. The 12-year-old girl said Spivey had forcibly raped her at a home on Northwest Wentwood Drive. She said he grabbed her and forced her into the bedroom, then locked the door. He then forced her onto the bed and pulled off her clothing and raped her, according to the affidavit.