Tech center to buy four motorcycles

The Board of Directors at Great Plains Technology Center approved the purchase of four Honda Grom motorcycles for their Motorcycle Safety Training classes Tuesday at the board meeting.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office provided a grant to purchase the motorcycles at a cost of $12,366, the approved bid from Lawton Motorsports.

Nearly 2,500 trained

Nearly 2,500 students have taken the AC&D Motorcycle Safety Training classes since fiscal year 2007.

The classes "have saved lives and lowered insurance premiums by creating safer riders," said Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney, who is an avid motorcycle enthusiast and who has taken the class.

The board also approved the purchase of network switches from Presidio, at a bid of $64,809.34, which will be installed in Building 100 and in the new Business Development Center.

The numbers of Lawton Public Schools students enrolled in Great Plains increased by 19 percent and drops from the program decreased by 24 percent this past school year. Lawton High showed the biggest improvement with enrollment up by 50 percent and drops down by 57 percent, said Joelle Jolly, director of Student Support Services.