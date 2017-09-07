Tech Center budget in good shape

For the time being, even with a 5.56 percent cut in state funding, the 2017-2018 budget for Great Plains Technology Center is "in good shape dollar-wise," said Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

Great Plains' conservative, preliminary budget, approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night, showed $19,786,399 in general funds and $6,851,827 in building funds. The state funding decrease is offset by estimated increases from other funding sources.

The amount of anticipated funding from the state $5,265,580 may also change, Fortney said. The actual funding won't be known until after the Oklahoma Supreme Court meets in early August to decide if fees imposed on the sale of cigarettes and vehicles to generate state revenue will be approved or denied.

Despite budget uncertainties, Great Plains will stay true to its mission of quality education with a purpose.

"Gainful employment for those individuals looking to enter or be retrained in the workforce. It is about helping students we use the term 'giving them a leg up,' but it is really just giving them the opportunity to be successful," Fortney said. The tech center wants to prepare them "to be good productive citizens in the community involved and engaged."

Fortney met with The Lawton Constitution at the Great Plains campus to explain the budget, managing dollars, preparing for the unknown and moving forward.

A budget snapshot

There are four main sources of funding for Great Plains' general fund, Fortney said.

The state funding cut this year's funding is approximately $300,000 less than last year's appropriation i s offset by estimated increases in the three other funding sources for the general fund property taxes, federal funds, and tuition and Great Plains-provided services. On the building fund side, property taxes are up.

The general fund is $578,977 more than last year's budget, thanks to those estimated increases, careful dollar management and a carryover of $4 million, which is $502,403 more than last year's carryover, he said. The building fund has a carryover of $4 million, which is $123,333 less than last year.

Property taxes for the general fund are expected to be $7,218,048, $6,504 more than last year, while the building fund will receive $2,831,827, $2,517 more this year.

Anticipated federal funds of $347,399 increased by $46,333 over last year's funding due to a $40,000 increase in Adult Basic Education, or ABE, funding and a small increase in the Carl Perkins Secondary Grant.

Great Plains took over the ABE program from Lawton Public Schools in January 2017 and received partial funding, he said. This will be the first full year of the program at Great Plains, and it is growing with 44 graduating last week and 100 more on the waiting list, which was announced during Tuesday's board meeting.

Income from tuition and Great Plains services are listed at $1,688,500, an increase of $265,500 from last year.

"We do corporate training for the business community and also adult career development. They have shown an increase," Fortney said.

The school did not raise tuition for its programs, but there was an adjustment to the cost of taking some ACD classes, approved at an earlier board meeting. "Our goal is to cover the cost of that instructor's salary."

"The state appropriation: That is the one, of late, that is the variable," he said, explaining that "of all the 29 tech centers, we are the second-largest receiver of tech dollars in the state of Oklahoma."

The largest tech center is Kiamichi Technology Center, which covers the southeastern quadrant of the state.

Last year Great Plains did not apply for the state education lottery funds due to an agreement among the larger tech centers. The agreement to not apply for it allowed more funding for the smaller schools with fewer resources to weather that year's budget shortfall.

This year, Great Plains applied for and received $65,000 from the lottery monies.

"That is going to help with our cyber security, buying some equipment and infrastructure there," he said, which is good because last year's $3,000 funding for cyber security was not budgeted this year.

On the building fund side, the only recurring expense is the maintenance salaries, which were moved there for the 2016-2017 school year to help cover the approximately $2.5 million cut to that year's general fund. The $800,000 in information technology (IT) salaries and benefits will remain as a general fund expense rather than being moved over to the building fund as proposed on June 6 when the Board of Education approved the two-year Capital Plan. There was some concern at the time about depleting the building fund over time if that was done.

Managing dollars

Maximizing the number of carryover dollars, as allowed by law, is one of the ways Great Plains "prepares for the unknown," Fortney said, giving credit to his entire staff for helping economize when he told them, "We want to manage our dollars. If you got to have it, let's buy it; but you need to make sure that it is an expenditure or an item that you got to have."