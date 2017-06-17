Tech Center board votes to keep tuition rates same

Great Plains Technology Center's Board of Education on Friday agreed with the superintendent's recommendation to leave full-time tuition costs stable for the 2017-2018 school year.

"It is the superintendent's recommendation to leave tuition costs stable for fiscal year 2018 and to explore the possibility of a tuition increase in January for fiscal year 2019," said Karen Bailey, deputy superintendent.

Board member Dr. George Bridges raised a question at the June 6 board meeting as to if full-time tuition should remain the same despite continued cuts to funding from the state.

The three board members present at Friday's meeting including President Arthur Patrick, Vice President Howard Johnson and member Clark Smith took into account the school's examination of additional costs for students, impacts on PELL grant payments and internal scholarships versus the estimated income if tuition were raised 5, 10, 14 or 15 percent for fiscal year 2018 before approving the recommendation. Bailey also reminded them that the board recently approved tuition increases on selected adult career development classes and to charge between $50 to $75 for contract training through the Business and Industry Services.

The board also approved the purchase of two fire-resistant lateral file cabinets for safekeeping of student records required by the surgical technology and radiology technology programs' accreditation entities from the lowest bidder, Staples Business Advantage, for $5,552.54.