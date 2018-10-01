'Teamwork Makes Dream Work' event on Saturday to connect  kids with heroes

The Teamwork Makes the Dream Work event for middle- and high-school students will meet Saturday at Cameron University.

The theme this year is "Because of Them, We Can," based on a national campaign, said founder and organizer Kim Jones. The goal of the event, held in conjunction with the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., is "to educate and connect youth with heroes of the past."

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Cameron University's McMahon Centennial Complex's McCasland Ballroom. Students should arrive between 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Teamwork Makes the Dream work day is broken into three parts: citizenship, meet the professionals and a movie.

The first part, citizenship, will allow the students to ask Lawton City Council members Dwight Tanner and Onreaka Givens-Johnson questions and have them talk about citizenship. During the second part, the students will be able to interview local professionals including Police Department Public Information Officer Tim Jenkins and Dr. Carren Langford, dentist at My Dentist.

"Although the students see these people around town, they aren't able to ask them why they went into the field they did" and other things they want to know about the profession and the person, Jones said.

The students will screen "Ruby Bridges" in the McCasland Ballroom.The movie is a true story about Ruby Nell Bridges Hall a hero of the past who at 6 years of age is known as the first African American child to integrate an all-white school, William Frantz Elementary School, on Nov. 14, 1960. Her mother and U.S. marshals escorted her to school to protect her from the angry mobs.