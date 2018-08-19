You are here

Home » News » Local » Teams tug against homelessness here

Teams tug against homelessness here

Sun, 08/19/2018 - 3:36am Staff

To the naked eye, it might have just looked like a routine tug-o-war tournament, not an exercise in community building and philanthropy.

On Saturday, Jason Hall and a couple dozen locals gathered at Ahlschlager Park to help in the crusade against homelessness, all while enjoying some friendly competition.

Hall is the executive director of Family Promise of Lawton, a branch of the national nonprofit which offers a variety of services for newly homeless families with young children. The goal of the organization is not simply giving the family a meal or shelter for a night or two, but rather help them learn the skills it takes to be gainfully employed and leave homelessness behind for an extended period of time. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620