Teachers United co-founder visits city

About 30 educators learned where Oklahoma Teachers United stands on teacher demands and the possible walkout on April 2 Wednesday.

"I want unity in teachers ... beyond OEA (Oklahoma Educators Association) for obvious reasons I'm not convinced OEA will get us there," said OTU co-founder Larry Cagle, explaining that he is afraid that OEA will settle for less than an adequate deal with the State Legislature and teachers will accept the deal.

Cagle was in Lawton as part of the Tulsa-based group's quest to visit areas of the state not concentrated around Tulsa and Oklahoma City because some may feel isolated from the statewide movement designed to improve school funding and for fair teacher wages, a sentiment expressed by Freedom Elementary Principal Mikel Shanklin during the meeting.

The teachers and administrators at the meeting were seeking answers and some direction. Cagle gave them his viewpoint on what needs to happen if the walkout occurs, based on what he learned from discussions with those who participated in the West Virginia teacher walkout.

A backup plan, like West Virginia used is necessary, he said, explaining that when their education association said that their state would give them 4 percent and to settle, they didn't take it, but stayed out another week. Then the state offered 5 percent, but the teachers didn't accept it right away.

What West Virginia teachers learned was that once the offer of 5 percent was given, to make sure all the details were settled and the papers signed before returning to school, he said. Otherwise, the offer may be reversed or sidelined by the Legislature.

"We are telling you to get behind (your association), join ... and stand behind them," he said, but when they bring what they have been able to negotiate with the legislators to us, "we don't simply have to take their word for it" West Virginia didn't.

"They asked for a 5 percent raise, we are asking for a 33 percent raise," he said. The offer may be much lower and it is up to the teachers to ultimately accept for reject it, not OEA.

In answer to the question of which organization teachers should follow, he asked them to do their homework about OTU, OEA, Professional Oklahoma Educators, or one of the "Time is Now" Oklahoma groups. He noted that some of the groups are actually "clones" of other groups.

He also warned those present, that "we're going to have to get angry and upset" to make the districts and the Legislature understand that we are serious.