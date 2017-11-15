Teachers invited to free grant writing workshop

Lawton-area pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers seeking customized professional development opportunities are invited to attend a free information session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the EZ GO Support Center, 701 SW F.

(The session had previously been scheduled at Carriage Hills Elementary but has been moved.)

The grant proposal writing and information session is offered by the national nonprofit Fund for Teachers in partnership with the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and the Tulsa Community Foundation.

The Fund for Teachers grant program awards fellowships of up to $5,000 for individual teachers and up to $10,000 for teams of teachers for self-designed professional development experiences to take place anywhere in the world during the summer months. The grant cycle application process is open online at www.fundforteachers.org and will close Jan. 31.

Teachers will learn about eligibility requirements, the application process, tips and advice for developing a fellowship proposal and grant writing assistance.

The Fund for Teachers supports teachers by offering professional development unique to the needs of their students and teaching philosophy. Since 2006 the Fund for Teachers in Oklahoma has provided more than $2.9 million in grant funds to 826 Oklahoma teachers.

Last summer, 31 teachers from Oklahoma schools returned from learning odysseys in locations in Europe, South America and North America. Teachers ventured through archaeological digs, attended festivals and conventions, toured historical locations, experimented with new technology, learned new languages and cultures andmet people in their fields.