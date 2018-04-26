Teacher relates how squiggles can change your life

Donna Gradel knows a thing or two about squiggles and how they may be the best thing for your career, or even your life.

Gradel, an environmental education teacher at Broken Arrow Public Schools for more than 20 years and 2018 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, propounded on the value of squiggles, passion and doing your best Wednesday at the Lawton Community Foundation's annual scholarship breakfast.

Thirteen Lawton area high school seniors were awarded $24,500 in scholarships from the foundation and its endowment members, and Gradel helped send them off to college with a passionate account of how her students have improved the world and her.

Gradel attended West Virginia University on a basketball scholarship and left school with the goal of teaching high school biology and coaching girls basketball.

And there she encountered a squiggle a detour in the straight line that many young people imagine will define their careers.

There were no jobs to match her goals, so she ended up in a desperately poor school district in West Virginia teaching special education with an emergency certification. Most houses had dirt floors and outhouses, she said, and the 19 children in grades fifth through eighth were in a trailer on the hillside isolated from the main campus.

On the fourth day of class, she stepped in a hole in the floor and lost her shoe. She asked the custodian to retrieve it, but he said no, there were skunks under the trailer. The shoe remained where it was.

"Not exactly what I planned for my first year of teaching," she said.

"But those 19 students changed my life."

They taught her to value individuality, to laugh at herself and enjoy the simple things of life. And they opened her eyes "to the vulnerable children of the world. They taught me to see a lack of education and skills that can have a snowball effect for generations Ö "

"It was the best thing that ever happened to me as a teacher and as a person."

Another bit of advice is to never underestimate the passion for a goal or a cause. As a teacher, she said, she saw more and more students feeling hopeless about environmental problems. She changed her approach to teaching, she said, to encourage innovation, to help them develop their passions and work to solve problems.

Since then her students have been involved in local and national environmental and conservation projects. They've worked with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop low-cost fish food to help impoverished areas improve their diet and helped provide clean water for a school in Kenya. They'll be headed back to Kenya next month to build a chicken farm.