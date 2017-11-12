Tanker car removed from public safety site

Contractors working for the City of Lawton have removed a second tanker car from the Railroad Street site that will become home to Lawton's new public safety facility.

City Engineer George Hennessee confirmed that over the weekend contractors disposed of a second buried tanker car, pumping liquid out of the steel structure, then removing it from the ground and loading it onto a flatbed truck for transport on Sunday. It was the same procedure contractors followed the weekend of Nov. 26 when they removed the first buried oil tanker car.

Hennessee said the alignment of the second tanker car was similar to that of the first car. The second car also contained a liquid similar to the first (which contractors on site identified as tar), although liquid in the second car was not as thick as the first.

"It pumped out easier," Hennessee said.

On Nov. 26, a crew from Gill's Waste Oil and Gill's Demolition removed the liquid and tanker car, with help from Hamm & Phillips and a wrecker from Hat Wrecker, pumping all the liquid from the car before lifting the car itself from the ground. Hennessee said Gill's coordinated the same type of project this past weekend.