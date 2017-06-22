You are here

Sword used in assault on local street

Thu, 06/22/2017 - 3:23am Staff

A suspect was arrested in connection with an early afternoon assault Wednesday in central Lawton.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said officers were called to an assault at Southwest 7th and G Avenue at 12:45 p.m. There, they met two male victims who had been assaulted by a man with a sword. One of the victims suffered minor injuries to his leg and arm while the other had a severe laceration to his left arm. Both victims were taken  to a local hospital. Jenkins said the suspect turned himself in at the police department a short time later. He was booked on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

