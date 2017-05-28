Suspect sought in Lawton shooting

Two people suffered injuries in an early morning shooting incident Saturday at a northwest Lawton residence.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that that police officers were dispatched to 1454 NW 40th at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim who had been shot in an altercation with her boyfriend. Another man who was at the residence was also shot during the fight.

The woman was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. The male victim was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was reported in stable condition.